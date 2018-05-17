Menu
Elton John retiring from touring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Music

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding singer revealed

17th May 2018 3:45 PM

ELTON John will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday.

TMZ claims that the Tiny Dancer singer will appear during the big day, but it isn't known whether his performance will be during the church ceremony or at one of the later receptions.

Elton has had a close association with the royal family for decades and worked closely with Harry's mother Princess Diana on AIDS research.

Sir Elton John performed at Coldstream's Rochford Wines last year. Picture: Supplied
Sir Elton John performed at Coldstream's Rochford Wines last year. Picture: Supplied

Elton also performed Candle in the Wind at Diana's funeral in 1997.

Speculation had already been rife that Elton was set to appear either as a guest or performer at Harry and Meghan's wedding after the singer cancelled his scheduled concerts in Las Vegas this weekend.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the Spice Girls will not perform at the wedding, despite Mel B telling a US chat show they would reunite and sing at the nuptials.

"Only Victoria, Emma and Geri were invited, so clearly, the Spice Girls were never going to perform," a source told Page Six.

Mel C was not invited alongside Mel B, who is at her home in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran had also volunteered to perform at the wedding, however, has since confirmed he will not be part of the day's entertainment.

