The Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of husband Prince Harry’s childhood friend, Charlie van Straubenzee. Picture: AP
Meghan dazzles in $700 dress

by Ellen Whinnett in London
5th Aug 2018 11:33 AM

MEGHAN the Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her 37th birthday at the wedding of close friends of her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry were guests at the nuptials of Harry's best mate Charlie van Straubenzee and his bride Daisy Jenks, who tied the knot on Saturday afternoon in the village of Frensham, southwest of London.

Harry and van Straubenzee have been close friends since preparatory school and the prince served as best man, braving the hot summer's day in a morning suit, complete with pinstriped trousers, blue waistcoat and long jacket.

The Duchess of Sussex mingles with guests as she arrives at the wedding of husband Harry’s childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee. Picture: AP
Meghan was her usual stunning self in a $700 navy sleeveless dress with a colourful, sheer skirt by designer Club Monaco, topped with a fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Meghan wore a long pleated skirt in bold block colours teamed with a short-sleeved navy top. Picture: AP
The royal pair arrived separately, with Prince Harry, 33, part of the bridal party, and his American wife arriving shortly afterward with a group of women.

She smiled and waved to the hordes of photographer outside the historic St Mary the Virgin Church in Surrey.

Prince Harry arrives to attend the wedding of childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee, third right. Picture: AP
Meghan's birthday falls on the same day as the late Queen Mother, who was born on August 4, in the year 1900.

She and Harry spent last year on a private getaway in Africa to celebrate her 36th birthday, which came before they had announced their engagement.

They were married at St George's Chapel at Windsor on May 19 and Charlie van Straubenzee was one of Prince Harry's ushers.

Daisy Jenks, a 27-year-old videographer, appeared wearing a stunning white floral wedding dress as she entered the church after her royal guests.

Van Straubenzee, 30, is an old friend of the Duke's and was an usher at the royal wedding, along with older brother Thomas van Straubenzee, a godfather to Princess Charlotte.

Other guests at the society wedding included Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

The pair will also marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October.

This article was originally published in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

