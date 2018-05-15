Menu
Royal Wedding plans
News

‘Most beautiful royal’ snubbed from wedding

15th May 2018 7:23 AM

PRINCE Harry has snubbed his cousin Lady Amelia Windsor - dubbed the world's hottest royal - by not inviting her to his wedding.

Lady Amelia Windsor walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Top fashion model Amelia, 22, is 37th in line to the throne and walks the runway for Dolce and Gabbana, reports The Sun .

But the Edinburgh student and her older sister Marina, 25, have failed to bag an invitation to the wedding of the year.

More of dis very soon @marinacwin 💞

A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on

A friend said: "They were a little surprised not to be invited as they were looking forward to going.

"Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modelling and Instagram posts.

"Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn't want anyone upstaging the bride."

Lady Amelia and Lady Marina are William and Harry's third cousins - granddaughters of the Duke of Kent who is the Queen's cousin.

Bat Woman @bulgariofficial Festa 🕶🦇🌚🐍 💗

A post shared by Mel Windsor (@amelwindsor) on

She was relatively unknown before she appeared on the front cover of Tatler magazine in 2016, who called her the "most beautiful royal".

She is signed to Storm modelling agency, who also discovered Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne.

She is studying French and Italian at Edinburgh University - clearly brains as well as beauty.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

