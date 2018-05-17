Aussie actor among Meghan’s squad in UK

Instagram posts by Australian actress Jacinda Barrett of herself and husband Suits star Gabriel Macht in London for the royal wedding.

Instagram posts by Australian actress Jacinda Barrett of herself and husband Suits star Gabriel Macht in London for the royal wedding.

MEGHAN Markle's glamorous posse have begun arriving in London two days out from the royal wedding, including Australian actor Jacinda Barrett.

Barrett, 45, briefly starred on the TV show Suits alongside Markle, and is married to its lead star Gabriel Macht, who plays hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter.

The couple, who have been married for 14 years, arrived in the UK at the weekend and have been uploading loving snaps of them sightseeing ahead of the big day.

Instagram posts by Australian actor Jacinda Barrett and her husband, Suits star Gabriel Macht, pictured here in London for the royal wedding. Picture: Instagram/Jacinda Barrett

The royal-to-be's fellow Suits co-stars also appear to have arrived for the nuptials, with Sarah Grafferty seemingly making a stop in Paris before heading to London, while Rick Hoffman uploaded a video saying he was "heading east" for "some special event."

Meanwhile, Meghan's best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney, was pictured touching down at Heathrow Airport with her husband and children last night.

Jessica's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, both seven, will be among Meghan's bridesmaids and page boys on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Besties Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle.

Mulroney was spotted shopping near Kensington Palace, and were later dropped to Kensington High Street sparking speculation they are staying at the royal residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan's reported matchmaker Misha Nonoo, a fashion designer, also uploaded a picture to Instagram walking the streets of London.

🖤 #womnonthego A post shared by MISHA NONOO (@mishanonoo) on May 15, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Misha, who was formerly married to Prince William and Harry's friend Alexander Gilkes, is thought to have introduced the pair and set them up on a blind date - but she has never confirmed this.

Meghan's mother, Doria, who is tipped to walk her down the aisle, has also been pictured arriving in London caressing a Burberry garment bag.