Meghan’s freckles are a crazy new tattoo trend

WE think that everyone can agree that Markle's bridal make-up was the stuff of Disney princess dreams.

However, The Sun reports, some Royal fans are taking beauty inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex to whole new levels with this new tattooing trend.

Reportedly only wearing a sheer layer of Dior foundation for her nuptials on 19 May, Meghan proudly left her freckles on show for the billions of people watching at home.

And where many freckled females once felt pressure to cover up with cosmetics, women have since been showing off their natural complexions on social media using the #freckleslikemeghan hashtag.

But for those not lucky enough to be blessed with a complexion like Meghan's, many a beauty fan have ventured to tattoo parlours to achieve Meghan's fresh-faced complexion.

Talk about devotion to the Royals ...

American tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow has told The Sun that she has been "crazy busy" since the Royal Wedding after being inundated with faux-freckle requests.

Meghan Markle's freckles are the latest tattoo trend. Picture: Studio Sashiko/Instagram

Tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow has had fake freckles done and said there is a rise in interest in the procedure since the Royal Wedding. Picture: Thetattoojodo.com

You too can copy Meghan Markle's complexion with faux freckles. Picture: Arches Salon/Instagram

Having also undergone the procedure in February last year, the tattoo artist confirmed that Meghan has definitely "boosted customers' interest in the whole idea of freckles."

We're not the least bit surprised really - is there anything more adorable than a dusting of freckles over your nose?

The procedure takes about an hour to complete with the immediate results resembling little "bee stings".

While the tattooed freckles appear much darker than those naturally gifted with them, the pigment does settle down after a couple of months and leaves a leaving a pretty dusting effect which can last for up to three years.

Last year Markle told Allure didn't like her freckles being covered up by make-up and that they added to confusion among some about her ethnicity.

"Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum," she told the publication.

"To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot.

"For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: 'A face without freckles is a night without stars.'"

So if you're keen on the idea of trying your hand at freckles but don't want to make a three year commitment, we recommend opting for a eyebrow pencil to mimic Meghan's look.

Lower risk factor and all.

Parts of this article originally appeared in The Sun and are republished here with permission.