Royal speed bump hints at early birth

MEGHANn, the Duchess of Sussex, has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after appearing at a care home in London with a very prominent baby bump.

The 37-year-old Duchess joked that she was "very pregnant today'' as she arrived at the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House for a Christmas event.

It had been believed the Duchess was about five months pregnant and due in April, but her prominent bump set off speculation that she was much further along in her pregnancy than first thought - or even that she was expecting twins.

Meghan showed off her substantial bump. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan fans were already in a spin because the Duchess' former Instagram account was briefly reactivated a few hours earlier, giving fans access to the former actor and fashionista's photographs and lifestyle posts.

The Meghan Markle social media account had three million followers when she was starring as Rachel on Suits, but she shut it down when her relationship with Prince Harry became serious.

Meghan in London. Picture: Getty Images

It went back offline within minutes yesterday, amid speculation it had been reactivated by someone accidentally, or by a technical glitch.

Quite who reactivated it was a mystery, and one that Meghan ignored as she departed her event yesterday, wishing photographers and journalists waiting outside a merry Christmas.

Meghan visited the home’s beauty salon. Picture: Getty Images

Looking beautiful in a white patterned dress by LA designers Brock Collection and wrapped up warm in a grey coat by the Canadian fashion house Soia and Kyo, Meghan spent time at Brinsworth House making Christmas decorations and chatting to staff and residents.

Meghan’s growing bump ramped up theories that the Duchess’ baby is due earlier than April. Getty Images

Meghan cradled her stomach while out and about in London. Picture: AP

The house provides residential care for people from the entertainment industry who need assistance as a result of old age, illness, or hard times.

Is it substantially funded by the Royal Variety Performance held in London each year and the Queen is the patron.

Meghan with former actree Josephine Gordon. Picture: Getty Images

Kensington Palace said many of those who worked in the entertainment industry often worked season to season, spending long periods with no work at all, and with little ability to make any plans for their futures, or to provide themselves with security should they have an accident or fall ill.

Speaking with retired theatre actress Josephine Gordon, 87, Meghan asked if she had any children, to which she said, "No, I had a career." Meghan replied, "Yes, that I understand."

Meghan was visiting a nursing home in Twickenham, south west London. Picture: AP

Brinsworth House, which is owned and managed by the Royal Variety Charity, accommodates up to 36 residents and has a team of nurses and care assistants.

Built in 1850, the care home has several lounges, a bar area, library, restaurant, television rooms and a hair salon.

Meghan signs a guest book at the nursing home. Picture: Getty Images

The Queen Mum visited the home in 1990, and Prince Charles dropped in during 2002.

Meghan attended her first Royal Variety Performance in November with husband Prince Harry.