Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Viktor and Amalija Knavs after becoming US citizens in New York. Picture: AP
Viktor and Amalija Knavs after becoming US citizens in New York. Picture: AP
Politics

Melania’s parents become US citizens

by Staff writers
10th Aug 2018 4:48 AM

FIRST lady Melania Trump's parents have become US citizens today through a process that her husband has vowed to end.

Viktor Knavs, 73, and his wife Amalija, 71, took the citizenship oath in a private ceremony in Manhattan, the New York Daily News reports.

Viktor, left, and Amalija Knavs listen as their lawyer Michael Wildes makes a statement in New York. Picture: AP
Viktor, left, and Amalija Knavs listen as their lawyer Michael Wildes makes a statement in New York. Picture: AP

The couple is originally from Slovenia.

"They have travelled a wonderful journey like many have, like millions have," said lawyer Michael Wildes. "We just thank everyone for their attention to this very important dialogue on immigration. This is an example of it going right."

It is believed that Melania Trump, who is a US citizen, has sponsored her parents for permanent residency.

Mr Trump has pledged to end "chain migration" saying his plan would "focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children."

"This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future," he said.

Mr Trump said during his State of the Union address "under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited number of distant relatives."

Related Items

immigration melania trump us citizens viktor and amalija knavs

Top Stories

    Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    premium_icon Grafton builder lands $6.5M villa expansion contract

    Business LOCAL knowledge gave Dougherty Construction the winning edge in their tender for the expansion of Clarence Village

    Council hits back at Maclean parking shortfall

    premium_icon Council hits back at Maclean parking shortfall

    Council News Clarence Valley Council claims parking reduced by just 62 spaces

    HUNT FOR GLORY: Redmen aim to avenge grand final heartbreak

    HUNT FOR GLORY: Redmen aim to avenge grand final heartbreak

    Rugby Union REDMEN second grade outfit have sights set on Hastings Valley.

    Sustainable choices bring us harmony

    Sustainable choices bring us harmony

    Environment Who won the sustainability awards?

    Local Partners