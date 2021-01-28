Melania's post-White House plans revealed

Melania Trump's post-White House plans revealed as she and Donald settle in Florida

Melania Trump's post-White House plans revealed as she and Donald settle in Florida

With speculation she is "counting down" the minutes to divorce Donald Trump, new details have emerged about Melania's plans.

Like her husband's newly opened Office of the Former President, the former First Lady is establishing her own post-White House office in Palm Beach, Florida, CNN reports.

She intends to "maintain 'Be Best'", one source told the broadcaster, referring to her broad, loosely defined platform around children's wellbeing that addressed issues including cyber-bullying and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

In a video message saying goodbye to her initiative earlier this month, Melania thanked "everyone who has supported Be Best over the past few years".

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) January 18, 2021

"The goal of Be Best has been simple - teach youth about the importance of their well-being, both mentally and physically," she said.

"This also includes understanding online safety and the dangers of opioid and drug abuse."

CNN notes that during her time in the White House, Melania would often go weeks without holding a Be Best-themed public event, and the East Wing policy office was understaffed and often sat vacant. Her new office will be run by three of her former White House staffers.

Her new office - which is currently operating out of the new family home at Mar-a-Lago while separate office space is sought in Palm Beach - will be run by three of her former White House staffers.

It comes after Mr Trump's niece, Mary Trump, claimed Melania was "counting down the minutes" until she could divorce him and that he doesn't "understand affection or intimacy".

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden heads into the second half of his first full week in office and his predecessor's second impeachment trial edges closer, despite appearing "dead on arrival" with little chance of enough Republican votes to convict.