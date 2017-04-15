Melbourne: a great city to visit in any season

MY FAVOURITE city, Melbourne, is the home of AFL, Melbourne Cup, Australian Open, Boxing Day Test and Moomba.

So, not only being the sporting capital and Australia, I believe it to be the food capital as well with some of the best restaurants and cafes in Australia.

A trip to Lygon St in Carlton will have you drooling with some of the finest Italian Restaurants outside Italy. However if it is seafood you would like then a trip out to St Kilda is a must.

Having grown up in Victoria I would have to say that Melbourne is the place to visit if you are after a short break to recharge the batteries or just looking to do something different. Melbourne comes alive in spring from September through to November and would be a fantastic time to plan a visit; the weather is always changing in Melbourne and some days you can get four seasons in a day, however spring time everything seems to spring to life even the Melbournians seem to awake from their winter slumber. There are direct flights on different days throughout the week from either Ballina or Coffs Harbour to Melbourne on Jetstar or Tiger airways. Prices will vary however roughly you are looking from $178 one way from Coffs Harbour and roughly $159 one way from Ballina. Sometimes these airfares can be as cheap as $129 each way.

One of the best things about Melbourne is all the attractions, shopping, sporting events, restaurants and cafes are around the main part of the city so travelling to and from events or restaurants is not difficult. The trams if you haven't been on one before are a great way to get around. They cost next to nothing and you have the option of buying day tickets letting you get on and off as many times as you like.

Melbourne prides itself on being the sporting capital of Australia. If you love your sport I'm sure there would be a sporting event in Melbourne that you could go and watch. My favourite would be to attend the AFL grand final in September. If AFL is not your thing then you also have the Melbourne Cup in November, The Boxing day Test in December, The Australian Tennis Open in January and the Australia Formula 1 and V8s in March, which you have just missed.

Sprinkled around these major sporting events you have other attractions to keep you entertained. No visit to Melbourne would be complete without a visit to the Melbourne Zoo, the National Gallery of Victoria or Luna Park in St Kilda. I would also plan a day trip into the Dandenong Ranges just outside Melbourne. There are some small boutique wineries and gourmet food places to be found in the Ranges. If you don't have a vehicle that's not a problem there are tour companies that will pick you from your hotel and take you up there, show you around, wine and dine you and drop you off at the end of the day.

There are some great festivals in Melbourne at different times of the year. Moomba and the International Comedy Festival are probably the two larger festivals to circle on the calendar. They are generally both on during March.

A visit to Melbourne would not be complete if we didn't do a little bit of retail therapy.

The Queen Victoria Markets is where you find just about anything for a price. Melbourne Central is Melbourne's biggest department store and my wife's favourite a Melbourne shopping tour where a tour bus collects you and drives you around to 15 factory warehouses for the day. After a day of shopping why not get dolled up in your new purchases and hit the town.

Melbourne is a city that can cater for all tastes, the sports lover, the food and wine lover and the shopaholic. If you like the idea of a few days away and want something different and special the try Melbourne on for size.