Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.
Business

Melbourne cafe workers back paid $25k

14th Jun 2019 11:53 AM

MORE than two dozen workers at inner Melbourne cafes have been back paid almost $25,000 following inspections by workplace inspectors.

Cafe Touchwood Pty Ltd, trading as Cafe Touchwood in Richmond, and Cafecino Enterprise Pty Ltd, trading as A Minor Place cafe in Brunswick, were found to have paid 26 workers unlawfully low rates.

The workers, most of whom are 25 or under, have been back paid $24,947.

Fair Work Inspectors found the companies each paid unlawfully low flat rates between January and April last year, with part-time employees at each cafe receiving about $20 per hour, and Cafe Touchwood casual employees receiving between $17 and $22 per hour.

Cindy Huynh, a director of both companies, and her husband, Duy Phuong Dang, a manager and shareholder of the Brunswick cafe, have signed up to court-enforceable undertakings and will be under scrutiny for three years.

More Stories

editors picks fair work pay theft underpayment

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    Opinion 'Royal commissions have a tendency to go places people are not expecting and discuss things many people just do not want to hear'

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    Whats On Check out our guide to what's on around the Valley

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Local Faces Many know and love his songs, but few know his history in Clarence

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Crime "Days like today bring it all back"