Radical plan for horses to race through CBD streets

A radical plan for a horse racing event would see thoroughbreds sprint along Melbourne city streets. Digitally altered image.

A radical plan for a horse racing event would see thoroughbreds sprint along Melbourne city streets. Digitally altered image.

A MULTIMILLION-dollar horse racing event that would see thoroughbreds sprint along Melbourne city streets is being considered by the Victorian State Government.

The City Racing day, conceived by a global sporting group also planning events in Paris, New York, Rome and Hong Kong, features a 1000m track installed in the CBD as well as pop-up hospitality suites and boxes.

World-class jockeys would be flown in to ride local horses, with punters to line the streets for six races beamed around the world and showcasing the Victorian capital.

A potential location for Melbourne races would be along St Kilda Road and across the Princes Bridge, near to Flinders St Station and Federation Square.

Another option is Olympic Boulevard, where crowds could line the street near the Tennis Centre and Olympic Park, with the finish line framed by the MCG.

Documents provided by those behind the propsal show a flat road of about 1.25km - at a width of about 14m for up to eight horse races - would be needed for the track and run-off. The street used would need to be shut down for about five days.

An artist’s impression on how the radical plan to install a 1000m track in a CBD street complete with pop up hospitality suites and boxes would look.

A special track, made by the company that produced equestrian surfaces at the London Olympics, could be installed within a couple of days for the mega event.

The concept was created by Sports & Entertainment Ltd, which boasts the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, as its managing director.

Paris is tipped to be the first event, after it was backed by French racing authorities and the Champs Elysees Committee.

However, Australia is also in the mix to host the first race, with Melbourne and Sydney likely to jostle to secure the rights if the concept is approved by state government and council authorities.

A 1000m track would be installed in a Melbourne CBD street complete with pop up hospitality suites and boxes under the radical plan.

A Victorian Government spokesman said ideas on how to boost Melbourne's global exposure were welcomed.

"While we won't comment on specific proposals, we welcome ideas for how to showcase Melbourne to the world," he said.

The track used for the event would be made of high-strength plastic "blocks" linked together above the ground to protect roads, and covered in a shock-absorbing sand used on some international race tracks.

An artist’s impression of the City Racing Melbourne event.

Sports & Entertainment declined to comment, but its website said the City Racing Global Series will kick off in Europe "before continuing on to Australia, Asia and the US".

"City Racing brings the Sport of Kings to the world's greatest cities," the website said.

"Landmark roads in cities around the globe will be transformed to bring horse racing to the masses through these innovative and first of their kind events."