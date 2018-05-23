Menu
Dave Donaghy is confident of retaining the services of Craig Bellamy.
Rugby League

Storm determined to hang on tight to their man

by Gilbert Gardiner
23rd May 2018 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELBOURNE Storm are confident about re-signing coach Craig Bellamy despite revelations Brisbane Broncos have secretly approached the two-time premiership winner with a big deal.

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy on Tuesday night confirmed the club had tabled an offer to Bellamy.

"There is a significant three-year offer on the table, in front of Craig Bellamy, from Melbourne Storm and has been for several weeks," Donaghy said.

He would not be drawn on what the Broncos may or may not have offered the Storm premiership mastermind.

 

News Corp Australia understands the Storm deal could be worth about $4 million.

Bellamy is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday at Melbourne Airport ahead of Friday night's game in Townsville against North Queensland.

