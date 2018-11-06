Menu
The CliffsofMoher is assisted by a race steward. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
News

The Cliffsofmoher death prompts outrage after Melbourne Cup

Hannah Busch
by and Jai Bednall
6th Nov 2018 3:18 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

UPDATE: The Cliffsofmoher is one of more than 100 horses killed on Australian racetracks this year. 

According to The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, one horse dies on Australian racetracks every three days. 

The group tracked horse deaths from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018 and found 119 horse in total died, including 52 in New South Wales and 24 in Queensland. 

The Cliffsofmoher was euthanised on the track after fracturing his shoulder early in the Melbourne Cup. 

The Irish horse was five years old and had earned more than $1.7 million in prizemoney. 

He is the sixth horse to die in the Melbourne Cup since 2013 according to the RSPCA. 

Lat year Regal Monarch was put down after he fell during the final stretch of the race.  

In 2015, fan favourite Red Cadeaux was euthanised weeks after breaking his leg during the race.

Admire Rakti and Araldo were both killed in the 2014 Melbourne Cup. Admire Rakti died in his stall after finishing last. Araldo was put down several hours after the race after he fractured his leg when he kicked a fence. 

In 2013, Verama was euthanised after a leg injury described as horrific by racing experts

UPDATES: THE horse that exited midway through the Melbourne Cup - the Aidan O'Brien-trained The Cliffsofmoher - has been euthanased.

Channel 7 confirmed a tweet from racing.com editor-in-chief Shane Anderson which revealed the five-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder early in the race and "could not be saved".

A tarp was erected on the Flemington track as vets worked on The Cliffsofmoher. Picture Jase Kemp/Twitter.Source:Twitter
UPDATE: THERE are reports the horse injured in this year's Melbourne Cup, Cliffsofmoher, has been put down. 

The Daily Telegraph has reported the star UK galloper had a fractured right shoulder and "could not be saved".

Cliffsofmoher broke down just after passing the post the first time. 

 

 

EARLIER: FEARS are growing for the future of The Cliffsofmoher after the Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper was forced to exit midway through the Melbourne Cup.

Described as a "tragedy" by veteran Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney, the UK raider pulled up lame as the field passed the finishing post for the first time.

It came after he was spotted looking very agitated moments before the start.

"Cliffsofmoher, he's melting like an ice-cream at the moment," Seven commentator Richard Freedman said. "He's really sweating up badly."

It tarnished a thrilling win by Cross Counter, who saluted ahead of Marmelo and A Prince Of Arran.

