MELBOURNE CUP: What's on

Robyn Dunstan and Robyn Nixon of Grafton got into the floral theme for a previous Village Green Birdcage event. Adam Hourigan

Maclean Bowling Club

From 11am-2pm they are hosting a Melbourne Cup lunch with a Tse's Chinese smorgasbord. Complimentary glass of Champagne. Raffles, sweeps and lucky door prize. Prizes for most charming hat and elegant fascinator. Tickets $25 a head to buy at the main bar.

Yamba Shores Tavern

Maclean Cup picnic lunch from noon-5pm. Fashions on the Field, sweeps, lucky door prize and all the races on the big screen. $45 a head including a glass of bubbles on arrival.

Pacific Hotel Yamba

The Pacific Hotel will have festivities for the Melbourne Cup.

Maclean Hotel

Maclean Hotel is hosting a buffet lunch with prawns, leg ham, roast pork, roast chicken, potato, bubbly and more. $100 voucher for best dressed lady, $100 voucher for best dressed gentleman, and $2, $5, $10 sweeps. Bookings essential $27.50 per adult, RSVP by tomorrow.

Yamba Golf and Country Club

Book a table on The Deck or in SeaFire. Delicious dining and chef's cup specials. Sweeps and lucky door prizes. Watch all of the action live from Flemington.

Roches Family Hotel

From 1-4pm there will be a two-course lunch with bubbles on arrival and all the Cup action on the big screen. All profits going to Grafton Base Hospital to buy a new defibrillator.

Grafton District Services Club

Is hosting a Melbourne Cup lunch with a three-course meal and all the action on the big screen. This includes lucky door prizes, best dressed lady and man, best hat prizes and entertainment. $36.50 a head includes a donation to the McGrath Foundation for its October Pink month.

Village Green Hotel

From 11.30am-3pm at the Village Green there will be a $25 seafood platter, lucky door prizes, a complimentary glass of champagne with every main meal purchased, prizes for best dressed and for the best hat. There will be betting assistants for you to place your bets.

Clocktower Hotel

The bar will be open from 9am with sweeps, Yellowtail hamper give-away and lots of other give-aways. There will be chef's specials and drink specials. For more information phone 66434144.

Harwood Hotel

With sweeps, Welders Dog Tasting Bar, a special menu from chef and Mistram on the tunes it'll be a big day. The day starts at 11am.

Iluka Bowling Club

$12 Luncheon with Fashions on the Field prizes for best dressed female, best hat and best dressed male. Courtesy bus is available.