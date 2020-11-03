MELBOURNE CUP: Your guide on where to watch the big race
THE RACE that stops the nation is here again, and there’s plenty of places to stop in and enjoy a big day of racing fun and frivolity.
We’ve gathered a list of the venues in the Clarence Valley who are putting on a special day.
GRAFTON:
Grafton District Services Club
Our Melbourne Cup Luncheon is now SOLD OUT! If you weren‘t lucky enough to get a ticket there will be so many activities on throughout the day in our TAB. Call on 66403200 for more information.
We are open at 9am today for Melbourne Cup at the Village Green Hotel. Book a table of 4 and receive a complimentary bottle of champagne and one dozen natural oysters. There will be prizes for best dressed and best hat. Our TAB will be open from 9am. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, limited seating is available. All patrons must sign in upon entering the venue. To book, please call 6642 2095.
YAMBA:
Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba
SOLD OUT.
Join us for delicious dining from our NEW menu plus Chef’s Cup Specials from the blackboard, sweeps, lucky door prizes and all of the action live from Flemington. Book a table on 6646 2104.
11.30am start. Join us here at the Pacific Hotel and enjoy a delicious 3 course lunch accompanied by a bottle of champagne per couple. Take in all the excitement of the race LIVE on our big screen while admiring a view like no other. Numbers are limited so please call us on 66462466 or drop in to our reception to purchase your tickets.
Join us for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday for sweeps, lunch specials and of course, all the day’s racing action on the big screen in our Sports Bar at The Yamba Shores Tavern. We have specials in the bar and bistro. Please call us on 6646 1888 to reserve your party’s space now.
MACLEAN
From 11am tickets $30pp available at the bar (tables of four or eight only). Two course lunch, complimentary glass of champagne. Lucky Door Prize, raffles and sweeps. Most charming Hat & Elegant Fascinator. Bookings ph 66453711.
TAB Open 9am. Races on all TV’s, sweeps, lucky door and best dressed prizes. Bistro Blackboard Specials. Bookings Essential 66452412.
WOOLI
Tab and Cup Sweeps available throughout the day. Phone the hotel on 66497532 to book a table.
Sweeps, TAB, Best Dressed Prizes, Glass of Bubbly on Arrival. Bar area bookings essential 66497525.
ILUKA
Melbourne Cup Day. Club Open from 10am $40 Buffet Luncheon – bookings essential Ph: 02 6646 6188. Courtesy Bus available, Covid Conditions apply. Prizes for Best Dressed, Best Hat etc. Lucky Door Prizes Sweeps, Punters Club + other activities