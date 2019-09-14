Melbourne entertainer special guest for this year's carols

FESTIVE SPIRIT: The Clarence Valley Orchestra and Choir at a previous Grafton Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek.

GRAFTON'S Carols by Candlelight will present a fantastic variety of entertainment this year including Melbourne celebrity entertainer Denis Walter.

The vocalist will perform with the Clarence Valley Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Greg Butcher who has again been busy writing the musical composition for the program.

This exciting event on Saturday, November 30 has become one of the not-to-be missed carols events in the Valley.

Well-known local and colourful jacketed Des Harvey will again compere the night, which has become known as Grafton's answer to Carols in the Domain.

The Clarence River Dance Academy will also be on show again, with St Nicholas arriving early in the night for the kids.

This year The Daily Examiner is the Diamond Bell major sponsor with Platinum Bell sponsors 2GF, Prime Seven and Grafton's Yoohoo McPhee Printing.

Busways will provide a shuttle bus with pick-ups at the usual Grafton 375A and 376 routes, along with the South Grafton 374 route from 4pm to the event site at Alumy Creek Reserve, Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek.

A bigger variety of food stalls will be available for refreshments.

Rotary Club of Grafton Midday is proud to support the event again and knows from the crowd numbers at Alumy Creek Reserve during the past two years that it has become a great annual family Christmas experience.

So why not put it in your diary now for a great family picnic rug event? Gates open at 5pm if driving. Entry is by donation. The carols start at 6.30pm and finish at 9pm.

Local businesses are still welcome to join other sponsors who have already given support to this guaranteed successful event, to capitalise on the business exposure to more than 2500 people expected to attend this year.

For sponsorship details, contact Grafton Midday Rotarian Peter Robinson on 0408660732.

Like the Carols by Candlelight at Alumy Creek Facebook page for updates about the event.