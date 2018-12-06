Aussie family giving away free house

A Sunbury family is giving away this house for free, to someone who can transport it off their land.

Whoever takes the house off their hands will also have to take it off their land.

A friend of the family, Sunbury councillor Jack Medcraft, said the owners had built a new bigger residence on their almost 1ha property, behind the one they're offering up.

And rather than demolish their home of about five years, they'd decided to give it to someone "who could put it to better use".

The family has built another house and has no need for this one.

The house has three bedrooms.

"They're excited to be moving into their newly constructed house in the new year," Mr Medcraft said.

"And with this house gone, they will be able to complete the landscaping of their two acre property.

"They don't want to scrap it if it could be saved for someone needing a reno project or a new home."

Whoever takes the abode will have to cut it in half, put it on a truck and transport it to another piece of land.

The house features a large family room.

Mr Medcraft said the family bought the property - including the land and the "cosy" house with three bedrooms, one bathroom and a large family room - for about $550,000.

They would incur a cost, likely in the thousands, to knock down the home.

The concept of relocating houses was thrust into the spotlight by last year's season of The Block, for which five 1920s houses were transported to Elsternwick to be renovated by contestants.

The Channel 9 show's executive producer Julian Cress dubbed the process the "ultimate in recycling".

"The cost of cutting (a house) up and putting it on a truck and planting it in the ground on new foundations is less than $100,000. You can't build a house for less than $100,000," he told the Herald Sun last year.

The weatherboard house made famous by cult Aussie film The Castle was also transported from Strathmore to Beechworth late last year, after selling to businessmen from the historic town for $40,000.

Darryl Kerrigan's "castle" had its roof removed, was carved into four pieces and heaved on to a convoy of trucks for the move, which the buyers had expected to cost about $70,000.

Anyone interested in the Sunbury house should contact Mr Medcraft at stevejackmedcraft@gmail.com.

