More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
Health

Melbourne hotel cluster rises to eight cases

by Angie Raphael
10th Feb 2021 5:42 PM

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The infected people are a worker and a previous resident who left the facility on February 7.

"There may be exposure sites linked to the previous resident," the Victorian Health Department said.

"Interviews are underway and any sites will be published online.

"There are currently no exposure sites linked to the hotel quarantine worker."

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak now stands at eight.

Originally published as Melbourne hotel cluster rises to 8 cases

coronavirus

