Liam Connor Leppin, 21, in police custody after being arrested and accused of stealing from a Bali villa where he and his friends were staying. Pic: News Corp
Crime

Aussie paraded by police in Bali jail

by Cindy Wockner in Bali
20th Nov 2018 6:13 AM
A Melbourne man arrested in Bali and accused of stealing from a villa has been paraded by Bali police wearing an orange jumpsuit, a black balaclava and handcuffs.

Liam Connor Leppin, 21, was paraded alongside a hotel style safe and other evidence which police allege he stole from a Seminyak villa on November 10.

Melbourne man Liam Connor Leppin, 21, in police custody after being arrested and accused of stealing from a Bali villa where he and his friends were staying. Picture: News Corp
But his mate, another Melbourne man, Aaron Paul Whitelaw, 22, who was arrested at the same time and accused of assault in a Bali street, has been freed from jail after reaching a peace agreement with his alleged victim.

The speaker which police allege was stolen from a villa by Melbourne man Liam Connor Leppin, who is now in custody in a Bali police jail. Picture: News Corp
Police tonight alleged that Leppin, who was on holiday in Bali with Whitelaw and another man, had stolen goods from the villa where the trio was staying on a one-week holiday.

He is now being held as a suspect at Kuta police station jail and faces charges under Article 362 of the Criminal Code, which carries a maximum five-year jail term.

Melbourne man Aaron Paul Whitelaw, 22, of Melbourne, in police custody in Bali after being accused of assault in a Kuta street. Picture: News Corp
Kuta Police chief, Ricki Fadlianshah, said that on November 10 police had received a report that a safety box had been stolen from a Seminyak villa.

"When we got the report, we went to the scene and we checked the CCTV. We saw from the CCTV that the perpetrator was holding a speaker. We then checked the perpetrator's room. We found a bag with a mobile phone and some other goods allegedly stolen by him. Police also found goods from inside the safety deposit box, such as jewellery," Mr Fadlianshah told a press conference in Kuta tonight.

He said it was alleged that Leppin was running out of money and had stolen from the villa complex where he was staying.

Leppin, whose occupation is listed as bricklayer, was arrested at the same time as his mate, Whitelaw, who was holidaying with him. Police alleged that Whitelaw was involved in a fight in a Kuta street with an Indonesian man.

The duo had originally been held in the same cell at Kuta police station.

But Mr Fadlianshah said Whitelaw had been released after a peace agreement was agreed with the victim.

"The one arrested for assault has been released last week. He was freed after three or four days at the jai. There is a peace agreement with the victim," he said.

Leppin will now be held in the police station jail until police ready the case for trial on a stealing charge.

