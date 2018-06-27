Couple had ‘minor argument’ before fatal fall

Melbourne man questioned over Thai girlfriend’s death said they had a drunken argument before her fatal fall. Picture: TripAdvisor

Melbourne man questioned over Thai girlfriend’s death said they had a drunken argument before her fatal fall. Picture: TripAdvisor

THE Melbourne man arrested and questioned after his Thai girlfriend plunged to her death from an apartment building said the couple had a"minor argument" before the fatal fall.

The man, identified by The Australian as Travis Crow, a 39-year-old Melbourne construction worker, was detained by Thai police after the incident which happened early on Monday morning (local time) in the seaside resort town of Pattaya.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Wilawal Poolsukserm.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they saw Mr Crow holding Ms Poolsukserm's hand and crying. Footage taken at the scene also showed paramedics trying to revive her as she lay there. Ms Poolsukserm then died on her way to the Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

The couple had been out drinking in local bars on the night of her death. Picture: AFP

According to The Australian, who spoke to the investigating officer Jiraya Thongchoy in Pattaya, Mr Crow and Ms Poolsukserm had been dating two years and were out drinking in local bars on the night of her death.

The couple returned to their room, on the fourth floor of the Mint Mansion apartment block in Bin Lambung district, around 1.30am and had what he described as a minor, drunken argument before he went to have a shower.

He later emerged to find Ms Poolsukserm standing on the balcony, he claims, and when he asked her to come in, she jumped, Lieutenant Thongchoy told The Australian.

Lieutenant Thongchoy added that Mr Crow had appeared distraught at the death of his girlfriend and has now been released from custody after questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

A distraught Mr Crow also told The Australian by phone that the argument "was nothing more serious than what other couples have" and that he was devastated.

"I've just come back to the room where I lost my girl. I'm here on holiday but come here quite often to see my girlfriend," he told the publication.

The resort town of Pattaya is well-known as a party spot. Picture: AFP

It is understood that Ms Poolsukserm's body has been released to relatives in her home province of Utha Thani, three hours north of Bangkok, for burial, despite the fact investigations were continuing.

Mr Crow is understood to have paid 20,000 baht towards the funeral, reports The Australian.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it was aware of the reports and "stands ready to offer consular assistance should he request it".

Suicides and accidental deaths from high rise buildings as a result of alcohol are not uncommon in tourist party towns across Thailand.

