Frank Ponissi blows up over the short sin bins.
Rugby League

Storm blow up as Manly players given short sin bin

by Simon Brunsdon
20th May 2018 11:07 AM

CONTROVERSY continues to bubble after the thriller at AAMI Park in Melbourne with Storm officials blowing up over an apparent error from the NRL timekeepers.

And it's been suggested the Sea Eagles could even be docked the two points earned from the victory.

Melbourne's football manager Frank Ponissi was caught on camera blowing up at an NRL official on the sideline during a frantic second half on Saturday night.

The theme of Ponissi's gripe was two Manly players seemingly being given the green light to return to the field after being sin binned during a melee earlier.

Ponissi believed the two sin bins had been ended prematurely.

A sin bin runs for 10 minutes, but vision showed the two Manly players were allowed to return to the field after eight minutes and 19 seconds in the bin.

Manly and Melbourne players wrestle.

Api Koroisau and Dylan Walker were the players binned for their part in the stink, which also saw Melbourne centre Curtis Scott sent off for belting Walker.

Walker did not return as he was also undergoing a head injury assessment, which requires 15 minutes off the field.

But Koroisau and Matthew Wright were allowed to return to play.

Storm boss Dave Donaghy called Brian Canavan and Todd Greenberg while the game was still in process to demand an explanation, according to Fox Sports commentator Andrew Voss.

Fox League panellist and Queensland coach Kevin Walters conceded it could mean Manly is even docked competition points.

But Greg Alexander said the onus should completely be on the NRL and its officials.

"The NRL owns the sideline. They own the clock and they own everything that happens on the sideline," Alexander said.

"I don't know what happens now."

