Slater keeps Storm hanging over decision

BILLY Slater wants to make a decision on his future before the end of the season.

But the 35-year-old Melbourne Storm champion said he was "no clearer" on the decision itself.

Slater is keen to get back into the swing of things at club level, following the six-week State of Origin window, before entertaining the prospect of retirement.

He retired from representative football on the eve of Origin I, when a late withdrawal with a niggling hamstring injury.

"I just want to get back playing footy and make a decision a little bit down the track," Slater said.

"I haven't made a decision on my future next year."

Slater said his mental and physical state would be the determining factors, and not the lure of winning another grand final, should Storm get that far.

"I would have thought that I'd make the decision before we get to that," Slater said.

"I've been fortunate to play in many grand finals and I've won four, it's not going to determine whether I go on next year."

Curtis Scott watches as Slater throws a dunk … (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)

While Slater has revolutionised the role of fullback over the past 16 NRL seasons, the dazzling Queenslander has also suffered his share of injury setbacks.

He missed the best part of two seasons following back-to-back shoulder reconstructions.

Slater completed a sensational comeback last year winning his second Clive Churchill Medal, awarded to the best player in the grand final.

Josh Addo-Carr gets a cold surprise. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)

But Slater has not given any thought to repeating the dose, despite Storm having surged to the top of the NRL ladder following seven successive wins.

"We're the only team that's got that (back-to-back) opportunity this year," Slater said.

"It's a great opportunity to have but you need to … be playing good at the right time of the year."

Not what you want during a Melbourne winter. (AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)

Slater launched the Storm initiative, the Big Purple Splash, to raise awareness for children's charity the Starlight Foundation.

"I've done a fair bit with them personally in the past and it's a great charity to be a part of," Slater said, after premiership teammates Curtis Scott and Josh Addo-Carr volunteered to test the dunking machine.

"We'll be dunking a few celebrities (before Sunday's game against Canberra) to raise awareness for Starlight and the good things that they do, not just for the children but for the families as well."

