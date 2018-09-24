Menu
Billy Slater with coach Craig Bellamy at Storm’s media day. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Slater penalty out of our hands: Chambers

by GILBERT GARDINER
24th Sep 2018 2:42 PM
MELBOURNE Storm centre Will Chambers has attempted to hose down the judiciary frenzy around Billy Slater, which threatens to overshadow Sunday night's NRL grand final.

Slater will front the judiciary on Tuesday night in Sydney in bid to overturn a potential two-match career-ending shoulder charge suspension.

Slater was typically jovial on Monday at the club's all-in media day ahead of Sunday's decider.

"I don't know, he looked all right to me, it's none of my business really," Chambers said.

"It's in front of a judiciary and what will be will be.

"There's no point all taking about it, it will happen on Tuesday night and we'll have answer."

Billy Slater will learn his fate on Tuesday night. Picture: Brett Costello
Chambers stuck to his guns when pressed on the magnitude of the penalty compared to the incident itself.

"It's not for me to comment. Or anyone to really comment on it," Chambers said.

"It's in the NRL's hands and what will happen will happen.

"I don't want to sit here and get caught up in the whole Billy Slater situation.

"Tuesday night we'll have an answer and we'll all move forward and prepare (for the grand final)."

If unsuccessful, Jahrome Hughes looks set to replace Slater at fullback, with Easts Tigers custodian Scott Drinkwater and five-eighth Cameron Munster also in the mix.

billy slater melbourne storm nrl 2018 grand final roosters rugby league will chambers

