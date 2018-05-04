Donachie ‘flying’ as horror injury put in past

James Donachie has been a rock in the Victory defence this season.

DEFENDER James Donachie says his round two horror injury has made him stronger as he prepares to lead the Melbourne Victory defence against the barnstorming Newcastle Jets.

Donachie tore his quadriceps off the bone in the Melbourne derby, with a gruelling post-surgery rehab transforming his lower torso and legs.

The stopper, who's been a rock in the last two months, revealed that he sought advice from former teammates and fellow hip/quad victims Curtis Good (Newcastle United) and Luke DeVere (Brisbane Roar).

Now he feels more resilient as he prepares for his third grand final appearance.

"It wasn't as strong as it should've been. It was an odd injury, it didn't feel tight, I felt nothing through the week. But your body will show you if it's not strong enough,'' Donachie said.

"I know its cliche and at the time I thought, yeah, righto, I've got no hip, but it has come back strong. I've had a lot of games now and I'm flying.

"Aside from first game back against the Jets, haven't felt it. I'm really happy, I did a lot in the gym and I owe a lot to our two physios and Anth (Crea, head of high performance)."

