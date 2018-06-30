Vixens deliver Swift justice to snap NSW streak

AFTER being hit by injury drama during the week, the NSW Swifts had their semi-final hopes battered and their pride bruised on Saturday by one of their oldest rivals.

A depleted Swifts line-up was beaten at home for the first time this season as the Melbourne Vixens kept their undefeated run against the club in Super Netball intact with a 65-58 win.

The devastating loss at Sydney Olympic Park came at the end of a nightmare week for the tight-knit Swifts, who lost Claire O'Brien to a season-ending Achilles injury on Tuesday and sharpshooter Sophie Garvin for the round nine game due to a niggling foot injury.

It also delivered the Vixens the Sargeant/McKinnis Trophy, named after NSW legend Anne Sargeant and Victorian great and Vixens coach Simone McKinnis, for the second year running.

"Vixens look like a top-four team for sure. They are in great form and they really came here to play today," Swifts midcourter Maddy Proud said.

"From our side, we let them get on top of us too early and paid the price. It will be back to the drawing board for us this week."

Sam Wallace of the Swifts and Kadie-Ann Dehaney do battle in the goal circle. Picture: AAP

While Swifts star Sam Wallace gave a shooting masterclass with 48 goals from 50 attempts, it wasn't enough to thwart a Vixens side on a mission to consolidate their place in the playoffs with just five games of the regular season to play.

Malawi star Mwah Kumwenda, the fourth most prolific shooter in the league, also produced a memorable shooting performance with her haul of 37 goals from 39 attempts for the Vixens.

Just six minutes in and the Swifts were trailing by five (5-10), promoting a time-out and captain Abbey McCulloch to tell her players to "believe in yourself".

Tegan Philip shoots over a defender. Picture: Getty

The rally cry seemingly helped the Swifts, who were seven goals into arrears midway through the quarter but left the court for the first break trailing by just four (20-16).

By half-time the Swifts had fallen behind by eight - 37-29 - and going into the final quarter the team trailed 44-52.

At game's end - and thanks to a rock-solid defensive display - the Vixens had accrued a seven-goal win after beating the Swifts by just two earlier in the season.

The Swifts will take on the Giants in a NSW derby in round 10.