McDonald serves up Demons deal

MELBOURNE forward Tom McDonald has inked a new four-year deal with the Demons, tying him to the club until at least the end of 2022.

The Demons announced the deal on Tuesday, extinguishing any fears the out-of-contract free agent would leave the club at season's end.

McDonald has been in career-best form since returning from a foot injury in Round 6, kicking 19 goals from his past six games.

Melbourne general manager of football operations Josh Mahoney said McDonald was a key part of the club's future.

"Tom is in his eighth year at the club, he was recruited as a ruckman/forward who played the first seven years as a key defender," Mahoney said.

Tom McDonald is in sublime form. Pic: AAP

"Now playing as a forward since his return this year, Tom has been providing us a great target and working well with our other forward options.

"Tom was a free agent this year and his signing is another positive sign for the environment that is being created at the club."

McDonald was originally drafted with pick 53 in the 2010 national draft.

