Melding the old and new to bring Steampunk to the Valley

STEAMPUNK has come to Grafton and there are a few key figures pushing the movement from within the community.

One of those people is Judy Banko who took it upon herself to organise a Steampunk exhibition and gathering with work from artist George Zerner as part of the Plunge festival on Saturday night.

"Steampunk is just an interesting genre that's created between the Victorian era and the Industrial era and there is just so much you can do with it, it's totally outlandish and outrageous and you can take it anywhere you like,” Dr Banko said.

"There is something in it for everyone.”

Last year, Dr Banko and her wife Kati Jacobs went to New Zealand to get married and found themselves at the headquarters of steampunk in Oamaru.

"I walked in and found a home for the things that I like,” Dr Banko said.

"We discovered steampunk headquarters and I never wanted to leave.

"It's a bit funky for people our age to be doing it, we just love it.”

Mr Zerner, who was enjoying the opportunity to show off his skills as a blacksmith and an artist at the gathering.

"I work with steel and i made medieval weaponry and different bits of steel sculpture, and mechanical type candelabras,” he said.

OLD AND NEW: Donna, Kati Jacobs and Judy Banko at the Steampunk exhibition and gathering for the Plunge Festival. Caitlan Charles

While Mr Zerner has worked as an artist and blacksmith for decades, his move into steampunk art is only recent.

"Steampunk hadn't been around that long,” he said.

"A lot of my customers over the years, they've been more medieval re-enactment type people.

"There isn't much of a steampunk scene here, but in the cities it happens a bit more.

"Steampunk just popped up five or six years ago... and I always liked wearing a top hat.”

Steampunk gives Mr Zerner an opportunity to meld two things he loves: blacksmithing and art.

"The art side of it is a mixture of modern and old art, so that's pretty interesting,” he said.