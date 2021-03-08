Melted Moments wins CRJC Horse of the Year award

It’s fair to say the Clarence River Jockey Club hasn’t ever had a season in history quite like 2019/20.

From successfully navigating the challenges of a global pandemic to success on the track, the racing fraternity gathered on Saturday night to celebrate their achievements last season and get ready for another big week of racing.

CRJC operating officer Michael Beattie said the club’s Horse of the Year awards was a well-supported affair by all involved in the local racing scene after the difficult season.

“This year’s event was especially good due to the fact that for much of the season owners haven’t been able to watch their horses race due to the COVID restrictions, so to be able to do something for them was fantastic,” Beattie said.

Taking out the big award for the night was Melted Moments, formerly trained by Grafton’s David Campbell, with six wins over the season, including the 2020 Ballina Cup win, enough to see the nine-year-old over the line for the Horse of the Year and Old Timers awards.

Ballina Cup winner Melted Moments. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Sadly, the gelding was euthanised earlier this year after it was injured and failed to finish attempting to defend its Ballina Cup title for trainer Paul Grills on January 15, 2021.

Beattie said the large ownership group for the gelding made the journey from Armidale to celebrate the wonderful career of the bush runner, that ended with 15 wins and 21 placings for $283,553 in prize money over its 93-race career.

Taking out the leading trainer title and the Bob Gosling Award for best trainer was Dwayne Schmidt, pipping John Shelton for the title he has held since 2012.

Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt.

Leading Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey Matt McGuren claimed the CRJC jockey premiership as well as the John Hutchings Award for the fifth time. Leah Kilner was named the CRJC’s leading apprentice jockey.

Beattie said the club’s attention now turns to their annual Brews, Blues and BBQs event this Sunday, which is shaping up to be the club’s biggest event in 12 months.

“It’s quite an amazing feeling because last year’s event was on the last day for NSW for any events, we had the race on the Sunday and COVID restrictions kicked in on Monday,” Beattie said.

“We’re really looking forward to running this event with relaxed restrictions and we’re hoping to see good crowds enjoying themselves at the track on Sunday.”

The Brews, Blues and BBQs event, which is also the Yamba Golf & Country Club Cup Day, will see eight hours of live music entertain punters from 12pm. Food trucks and a craft bar will also be on hand, as well as an action-packed day of racing on the track.

For more details visit www.crjc.com.au or call 6642 2566.

On the countdown!!! This Sunday Blues Brews & BBQs at Grafton Racecourse Gates Open 12noon. Entry $15 - Concessions... Posted by Clarence River JockeyClub on Sunday, March 7, 2021

2019/20 CRJC Horse of the Year awards

Horse of the Year – Melted Moments (David Campbell)

John Hutchings Award (best jockey) – Matt McGuren

Bob Gosling Award (best trainer) – Dwayne Schmidt

Two-Year Old – Swanston (Greg Kilner)

Three-Year-Old Filly – Al Me Gal (John Shelton)

Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding – Hyperion Star (Dwayne Schmidt)

Four-Year-Old Mare – She’s Choosie (Greg Kilner)

Four-Year-Old Colt/Gelding – Bugalugs (John Shelton)

Old Timers – Melted Moments

Jockey CRJC Premiership – Matt McGuren

Apprentice CRJC Premiership – Leah Kilner

Trainer CRJC Premiership – Dwayne Schmidt