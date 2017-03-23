Mem Fox brings a little magic to school

MOST Australian's under the age of 30 grew up reading the words of Mem Fox, but kids at South Grafton Public School were lucky enough to hear the famous author read them.

South Grafton Public School librarian Naomi Hayman won a competition to have lunch with Ms Fox.

"As a librarian, I needed to share that experience with all of our students,” Mrs Hayman said.

So she approached Ms Fox's publicist and asked if they could visit the school and they agreed.

"We did actually go out for lunch but then she has the opportunity to come back and meet with out leaders and our library monitors,” Mrs Hayman said.

"Then we had a big surprise with all the three to six students being in the audience with her to read a book.”

Ms Fox read her newest book, I'm Australian Too, which is about the people from across the world who have made Australia their home, which the students loved.

"She is just a really lovely, full of spunk, lively, very funny and very dramatic, she's just got a way with children and she's beautiful inside and out,” Mrs Hayman said.