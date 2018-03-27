Member for Page takes Deputy Speaker's seat

Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings in February.

Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings in February. Michael Masters

KEVIN Hogan has been elected, unopposed, as the new deputy speaker.

The Federal Member for Page said this was a humbling experience, because usually the Labor Party would have someone else run for the position, but not this time.

"They were happy to not oppose me in the role,” he said.

"Even if they don't think they are going to win it, they will put someone up.

"No one nominated anyone against me.”

Mr Hogan will now serve as a back-up for the speaker of the house, Tony Smith, which he said was a great honour.

"Whilst I was previously on the Speaker's panel, this is an elevation of my duties and responsibilities in the House of Representatives Chamber,” he said.

"We have a speaker of the house, Tony Smith, he will be on the chair in the House of Representatives... and we have what we call the deputy speaker, or the right-hand person, who is second in charge of the chamber.”

Mr Hogan said Mr Smith could not sit through an entire day of parliament without breaks, so after the robust debates of parliament, Mr Smith would leave the chamber and Mr Hogan would take over as speaker.

Mr Hogan said it would not mean more time away from the Clarence Valley, but would likely mean he spoke less in parliament.

"I will obviously spend more time in the speaker's chair, I've already been on the speaker's panel.

"That is sit in the chair,

you can't have two people

do it all day so we have a panel but the speaker and deputy speaker look after more robust debate.

"What will be unfortunate is I will speak less, I won't have the opportunity to speak to a bill.

"I also won't be able to do as many three minute constitutional statements.”

These statements were often when Mr Hogan highlighted Page people or events.

Mr Hogan said despite

his new role and whatever role he was offered in the future, his primary focus

was as the local member

for Page.

"That should be every member's primary focus,” he said.

"I love being the local member for Page, I've

always had a strong community focus, but if I

am offered things, or I've been nominated for things, I'm not going to knock that back.”