Members post scorching times in tricky conditions

GSSC SWIMMING: Blustery winds early in the evening threatened to spoil the night's competition but apart from the chill, all heats and finals were run in almost record time.

The 50m final saw a strong line-up made up of Natalie Durrington, Damien O'Mahony, Bruce Phelps and Richard Sear.

Richard off a handicap of two led the swimmers into the water and he was followed at intervals by Durrington, Phelps and then O'Mahony.

Swimming very strongly, Durrington touched first, just beating O'Mahony by several centimetres. However, a check on times had Durrington breaking by the smallest amount of .32 so this left O'Mahony to take the win from Phelps in second place and Sear taking third.

The finalists in the 30m freestyle final were also trying to win in the Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup.

Making this final were Taj O'Mahony, Natalie Durrington, Damien O'Mahony, Karlie Cleaver and Sharon Danvers, who was taking a place forfeited by Richard Sear.

Despite strong efforts by all swimmers it was Cleaver who scooped the pool with a dazzling display of strength and consistency, covering the distance just .06 off her nominated time, picking up the winning voucher and the cup for her efforts.

Second place was scooped up by the very consistent Durrington and third place was filled by Danvers.

Doug Ensbey, who has been swimming very consistently over the past few weeks, qualified for the final of the 30m BB and B and lining up with him were Damien O'Mahony, Karlie Cleaver and David Moon.

Ensbey entered the water first on handicap and held a commanding lead for the entire distance, which was a worry - he was just too far in front. A check on times had him busting by three seconds so the win was then awarded to Moon, just .25 off his nominated time and second place was taken by Cleaver with O'Mahony scoring third place.

The club's Jacaranda Raffle was drawn at the GDSC on Sunday night and the results were:

1st Ticket No. 26760 - Sandy Donnelly

2nd Ticket No. 27329 - Grant Cassie

3rd Ticket No. 26804 - Justine Sydenham

4th Ticket No. 27043 - Anne Simkus

The club would like to thank all those who supported us in the once-a-year fundraiser.

Thanks must also go to the ladies who supplied the fantastic deserts for our monthly barbecue and also to the lads who manned the barbecue - a much appreciated effort.

- Toni Ensbey