Members take action to save piece of Clarence Valley history

GOLF: Around 50 members of the Westlawn Golf Club and the adjoined community came together at the clubhouse today to discuss a plan of action to ensure the historic club is kept alive beyond 2019.

With both supporting stakeholders, Clarence River Jockey Club and the Grafton District Services Club stating that they will not be able to afford the costs to keep the club running when the lease runs out on December 31, members of the club have had to act quickly.

Lead by GDSC Golf Club member Wendy Gibbs, the meeting was pointed towards finding a way to raise funds to secure the future of the club for its members.

With a unanimous vote at the meeting to explore all avenues in order to keep the club open, members contributed ideas with a strong focus being on an approach to the Clarence Valley Council to see how they can help out the cause.

Former club president Peter 'Strap' McLellan understands that a lot must be done before the club is saved but he has optimism in the backing behind the historic course.

"It'll be tough but the fight is still on to keep the golf course open,” McLellan said.

"I fully support the Jacaranda Hotel and their social golf club on their stance to save the club at all costs.”

