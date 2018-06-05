Please Kevin pick Kalyn Ponga

Memo Kevin Walters: Just pick Kalyn Ponga.

Open the cage door and unleash the kid in State of Origin No.1.

He is not only the best fullback in the game at the moment, he is the best player in the NRL.

Yes he is young, yes this is his first full NRL season, yes it is only 24 hours from the start of the match, yes he played on Saturday night.

If you try hard enough you can find an excuse not to pick the Anglican Church Grammar School old boy.

The Queensland Origin team has called Kalyn Ponga into the squad. Pics Adam Head

But if past state selectors had dug for excuses they would have found reasons to not pick Kerry Boustead (1978) or Allan Langer (1987).

Langer's story is well documented. A kid smaller than a jockey taken from Ipswich to play against Peter Sterling. He was man of the series.

But nine years earlier Boustead was plucked from club football in Innisfail to mark the incumbent Australian winger, muscle man Terry Fahey, aptly named the "Redfern Express".

When Bowie dished him up in two matches, the NSW selectors brought in the hulking Mark Harris - as past student of Iona College playing with the Roosters - to steam roll the kid from North Queensland.

What was the result? Boustead was picked for his country and became Australia's youngest Test player at 18 years 310 days. To this day is one of the game's greatest.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights.(AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Ponga could fail.

After all Laurie Daley missed a kick in front of the posts in his debut in a match won just 6-4 by Queensland.

Justin Hodges had such a poor debut it made the 1982 performance by NSW winger Phil Duke seem like a man of the match effort.

But roll the dice and let Ponga run, rabbit run.

Please Kevvie. If he misfires this match, we all know Queensland will be the winner in the long term for playing the kid.