Memorable way to capture Australia's beauty on show

MEMORABLE TRIPS: Toni and Bill Elliott at the opening of Bill's exhibition at Yamba Museum.

BILL Elliott has had many memorable trips around Australia, and now settled in Yamba for the past 18 years he says he never knows when a memory of his travels will come back.

"Sometimes I can get a memory from 10 years ago, and remember something about a place,” he said.

Rather than let the memory go, Mr Elliott records his inspiration through painting.

A collection of his works painted over the past 20 years is now on exhibition at the Old Kirk attached to the Yamba Museum, and alongside his family and friends, Mr Elliott opened the display last Saturday.

"I've been to many places, whether it's places I've lived or travelled to,” he said.

"And I like to experiment with them, trying something different and most of them have been done from memory.”

The display ranges from traditional landscapes to still life and other snippets of the natural landscape that have captured Mr Elliott's attention, and he said his inspiration comes in waves.

"The memories do stick in your mind, sometimes it'll be 10 years, other times I'll paint in steps of one or two years and then I'll take a break until inspiration strikes again,” he said.

"I had to give up golf two years ago, so I've really concentrated on the art since then.”

Mr Elliott's exhibition, entitled Memorable Trips is on display now.