Memorial service to remember fallen truck drivers

Daphne Metcalfe lays a red rose for her husband while at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall annual dedication service on Saturday at South Grafton. Photo Deebrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

THE inherent dangers of working on our highways, and those whose lives have been affected, will be the focus of a memorial service at South Grafton this weekend.

Opened in June 2005, the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club Memorial Wall honours several drivers from across the east coast who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

At the twelth annual dedication service on Saturday, the names of three truck drivers will be added.

The social club's secretary Danielle Richards said people would travel from all over New South Wales and Queensland for the solemn occasion.

Ms Richards has been lucky to escape personal tragedy, but she knows just how much the profession can shape a family.

As an interstate driver, her husband Gary is on the road most days of the week, and they often only see each other one day a week.

"Every time I hear of an accident I always try to think of where he is when he's out there on the road,” she said.

"Every night when he stops I get him to send me a message so I know that he's okay and that he's going to bed. It's a very harrowing sort of job.”

It is also an isolating job, which is why it's so important that the club exists.

"A lot of the drivers are in similar situations, where you can drive for hundreds of kilometres and have no one to talk to,” said.

"The social club is an outlet for them to come together and share stories.”

On Saturday, they will gather together to remember the fallen. The service will begin at 1.30pm and the club welcomes those who wish to lay a wreath.