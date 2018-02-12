Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Memorial tournament off the field for 2018

TOUGH LOSS: Brent Livermore at the 2016 Mike Rowe-Dawn Scott Memorial Hockey Carnival.
TOUGH LOSS: Brent Livermore at the 2016 Mike Rowe-Dawn Scott Memorial Hockey Carnival. Bill North

HOCKEY: Grafton Hockey Association president Peter Fysh said the organisation was disappointed after it was forced to cancel the annual Mike Rowe/Dawn Scott Memorial seven-a-side competition for 2018.

The annual pre-season tournament, which has run as a memorial event for a number of years, was a favourite for many former players, including former Australian Kookaburras captain Brent Livermore and his Labrador club.

But after it was scratched from the calendar due to the re-laying of the Brent Livermore Field surface last year, the competition struggled to regain its feet this summer.

Fysh said a lack of interest and registrations from teams made it impossible to run the tournament in its current format.

"It was just a lack of nominations which really hurt us,” Fysh said. "It was really, really disappointing to lose the competition because it has been going on for so many years and it is a proud moment for the association each season.

"I can't really put my finger on why we didn't get enough people this year, but it is something we will have to address in the future.”

Fysh said the association is intending to get the event back up and running in 2019, and will work tirelessly to ensure there is enough notice for players and clubs.

"We will have to go back to the drawing board for the tournament,” he said.

"I think we need to sit down and have a chat about how we best market the event to ensure we get the teams nominating to be a part of it all. Maybe we need to bring it forward to give those clubs outside of our region a chance to play.

"These are all things that need to be considered.”

Topics:  dawn scott grafton hockey association hockey mike rowe seven-a-side tournament

Grafton Daily Examiner
Property trust opens up

Property trust opens up

WESTLAWN Property Trust, the flagship trust for owners of Yamba Shopping Fair, will be opening their $250 million portfolio to investors

200 protesters say Byron deserves better

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out for the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments.

Last ditch stand against West Byron developments

New therapy club seeks Lego donations

HELPING OUT: Karleigh Brugnatti and Suzie Abrahms at playi with Lego.

Building blocks benefit children and adults with autism

How tech giant comes up with its ideas and innovations

Head of product innovation for Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Ken Ding.

“WE’RE willing to take risks and we’re willing to fail.”

Local Partners