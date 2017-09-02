Memories of Jacaranda to last a lifetime

FAVOURITE MEMORIES: Jacaranda Queen Candidate Rachael Noakes and her sister Emma read 'My Favourite Thing About Jacaranda', which Emma wrote about her favourite Jacaranda memories.

WHEN Emma Noakes was thinking about how she could contribute to her sister Rachael's Jacaranda Queen quest, writing and illustrating a book about her love of the Jacaranda Festival felt like the right thing to do.

"I was trying to think of a way I could help her with something that might be unique," Emma said.

"It just kind of hit me, I could do a children's book."

Rachael said she was extremely proud of her sister and the effort she went to with the book.

"It's something that you can hold forever to remember Jacaranda," she said.

"A lot of mums are buying this book for our age people, it's not just a kids book."

Emma added that it was exciting to have her work in peoples homes.

"You want people to connect to it and really love it," she said.

Jacaranda Book :

With a bachelor of art and a masters in teaching under her belt, Emma had always thought about writing a book, and after growing up in Grafton, writing a book about the Jacaranda Festival only seemed natural.

Included in the book, along side Emma's memories of Jacaranda, is a map of Grafton that includes all the major landmarks and places important to the festival.

"It's been a good two months of drawing and writing full time," she said.

"I kind of thought it was going to be this thing where 'oh I'll do a couple of drawings, it will be right'.

"It was a lot work."

Rachael said the book was a testament to how talented her sister is.

"It's incredible, so much detail has done into this," she said.

"I'm blessed to be part of this years Jacaranda Festival because if I wasn't this book might not have come about.

"I'm so grateful of Emma for even thinking of such an idea to help me fundrasie and to also to remember that I did this as well.

"It's such a special thing for me to hold on to and remember, I can give this to my kids and say ' this is what my sister made when I was running for Jacaranda Queen'."

Emma added while the book was written for Rachael, it's also for the community.