Memories of the first Jacaranda dominated by dance

MEMORIES: Esther Smith looks over some old photographs at home in South Grafton.

DANCING at the very first Jacaranda lives long in the memory of one South Grafton resident.

“Every time I go into town and go past there I think – ‘oh yeah, I danced there’,” Esther Smith said.

Ms Smith, just 10-years-old at the time, danced around a maypole in front of “the first tree on Jacaranda Ave” in 1934, together with a number of other young girls in alternating mauve and pink dresses.

Two of her sisters also danced at the event, which Ms Smith remembers as being wildly popular even back then.

“It was chock-a-block. They were all on their verandas and watching, it was a really good event,” she said.

Dancing was a big part of community life back in those days and Ms Smith said she would go “here, there and everywhere” around the Clarence Valley to go dancing.

“It didn’t matter where there was a dance, we would be there,” she said.

If Ms Smith wasn’t catching a bus, she would ride her bike with friends or perhaps even let one of the boys give her a lift.

“If we didn’t come back in the bus some of us we would come back on the bar of the boys’ bikes,” she said.

“Then they would have to pedal like mad to get back for the milking.”

One particular night Ms Smith recalled riding back from Swan Creek with a girlfriend who played in Durrington’s Orchestra, “of course with no lights in those days”.

When the instrument-carrying riders approached the Swan Creek bridge they had a surprise encounter with some local wildlife.

“We were just about to go across the bridge and a cow went past and we ran into it because we didn’t have lights,” she said.

“So there we are picking up violins and all the music and everything and then back on the bikes to head back to Grafton.”