Men accused of cultivating $17.8m cannabis to enter pleas

Four men have been arrested and $17.79 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Three Vietnamese men who allegedly were involved in the cultivation of an estimated $17.79 million dollars worth of cannabis will be disputing the facts of the case against them.

Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

The group were arrested in June over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberage.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $17.79 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

The trio’s case was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court last month, where the court heard there were still ongoing discussions with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard the three men, who remain in custody, are expected to enter pleas but are disputing the facts.

They are set to appear before Lismore Local Court on March 10.

Meanwhile, their co-accused, Trong Tung Tran, who is also facing the same charges but is being represented separately, will be appearing before Lismore Local Court on February 10 for further mention.