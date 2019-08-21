Menu
Men accused of Paul Rock murder front court

Ross Irby
by
21st Aug 2019 5:19 PM
THE Crown case of two men accused of killing a man in a hotel carpark in the Lockyer Valley received a brief mention today in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Kye Enright, 21, from Bethania, is charged with the murder of Paul Rock, 53, at Plainland on July 1; robbery with violence while armed/in company; and other matters including two counts of unlawfully supplying dangerous drugs; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and driving when unlicensed.

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Beau Andrew John Smith, 26, from Park Ridge, is charged with the murder of Paul Rock at Plainland on July 1; robbery with violence armed/in company; two counts of unlawfully supplying dangerous drugs; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The men were charged with the murder of the Oakey resident, following an incident at 6pm near Porters Plainland Hotel car park on the Laidley Plainland Rd. Neither was required to appear by video-link with their legal matters represented by lawyer Amy Zanders.

Director of Public Prosecutions senior legal officer Cecelia Bernardin said the Crown sought a three-month adjournment to complete its full brief of facts and allow time for a coroner's report to be received.

Magistrate Andy Cridland adjourned the matters of both men to November 27 for mention.

Their cases will likely go before the Supreme Court later next year.

