Arrests have been made in relation to an incident involving a war veteran brutally attacked at a Northern Rivers cenotaph.
Men arrested after veteran brutally attacked on Anzac Day

JASMINE BURKE
by
6th May 2018 9:19 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM

POLICE have arrested and charged two people this weekend following the alleged assault and robbery of Afghanistan veteran Ty Rodda in Nimbin last month.

Police will allege in court the 32-year-old veteran, a Brisbane resident, stopped at the Cenotaph at Allsop Park in Nimbin on Anzac Day to pay his respects when he was approached by three men at about 8pm.

Three men allegedly approached him from behind and he was struck and knocked unconscious, his personal property stolen.

The man was taken to Nimbin Hospital, before being transferred to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment to facial fractures.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Just before 3pm on Friday May 4 2018, police attempted to speak to a 31-year-old man in Cullen Street.

As police attempted to arrest and search the man, he allegedly resisted and struck out at police.

After he was arrested, police allegedly located and seized drugs, believed to be methamphetamine and cannabis, an electronic weapon, ammunition and air riffle pellets.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm, assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, two counts of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, two counts of possess prohibited drug, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit, possess or use prohibited weapon without permission and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

The man, from Goonellabah, is due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday May 7.

Just after 9am yesterday investigators attended a home on Cullen Street at Nimbin where they arrested a 35-year-old man.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.

Inquiries into the incident continue.

