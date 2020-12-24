Menu
Police launched an investigation in August after online purchases of a childlike sex doll and school uniforms were allegedly made.
Crime

Men busted with ‘child sex doll’, cops say

by Anton Nilsson
24th Dec 2020 11:22 AM

After a months-long investigation, sparked by the alleged online purchase of childlike sex dolls and school uniforms, two men have been arrested.

Detectives were tipped-off to the alleged online purchases in August, and about 7.45am on Wednesday, raided a home on Davidson Place in Menai.

There, police found two men, aged 40 and 37, as well as electronics, a sex doll and a number of knives.

Police will allege in court a computer and several phones seized during the raid had child abuse materal on them.

The men were both charged with possessing child abuse material and were held at the Sutherland Police Station.

Bail was refused and the men are expected to face court on Thursday.

Originally published as Men busted with 'child sex doll': cops

