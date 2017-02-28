Men charged after Grafton knife robbery

A cafe worker was allegedly held up at knifepointpoint in Grafton.

Two men will face court after an armed robbery in Grafton.

About 3.30pm Monday afternoon, police were called to a cafe on King Street, following reports of an armed robbery.

Police were told two men allegedly entered the store armed with a knife, and demanded money from a staff member.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and arrested a 22-year-old man.

A short distance from the scene, a 20-year-old man was arrested.

Both men were taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

They were both refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court Tuesday.