Two men charged after shotgun was fired at a car

TWO men have been charged with firearms offences after a shotgun was allegedly discharged in a Coffs Harbour street damaging a vehicle.

Police were called to a home on Dyer Road at Coffs Harbour on Saturday around 8am after reports a car had been shot at with a firearm.

Coffs Clarence officers attended and found a Volkswagen Golf had sustained shotgun damage to a rear window.

It's believed the car was damaged about 5am when witnesses reported hearing a loud noise.

Police launched an investigation and two properties on Nugget Close and Lockyer Close at Coffs Harbour were found to have damaged letterboxes.

It's alleged both letterboxes had also been shot at with firearms.

Crime scenes were established at the three locations.

Following inquiries, two men were arrested at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 2pm.

The men, aged 23 and 24, were both charged with three counts each of discharge of firearm in a public place and malicious damage.

Both men have been given strict conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 22.

Police said officers seized three registered firearms from the 24-year-old man.