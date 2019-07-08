Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardboard boxes background.
Cardboard boxes background.
Crime

Men ram-raid computer store for empty boxes

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
8th Jul 2019 8:17 AM

A ram-raid on a computer shop in Adelaide's inner-south has spectacularly failed after a pair of would-be thieves found that all the boxes on display were empty.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident on Unley Rd in Unley just before 1am, when the rear of a car was used to smash through the front doors of the computer shop.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle then entered the shop but discovered that all the computer boxes on display were empty.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a Commodore sedan, was found torched an hour later on Bide St in Royston Park.

Police will check CCTV from the shop and described the two suspects as males wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ram-raid robbery theft

Top Stories

    League commentator arrested mid-call

    premium_icon League commentator arrested mid-call

    Crime POLICE arrested a veteran rugby league commentator mid-call during a Group 2 match.

    IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 8

    No bull, just big hearts at barriers fundraiser

    premium_icon No bull, just big hearts at barriers fundraiser

    People and Places Beef at Barriers attracts 300

    No raining on South's big day, despite the wet

    premium_icon No raining on South's big day, despite the wet

    People and Places Take a look who was out and about on South Cup Day