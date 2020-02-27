Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beards make it difficult to seal a surgical mask.
Beards make it difficult to seal a surgical mask.
Health

Men with beards issued virus warning

by Daniel Cassady
27th Feb 2020 11:55 AM

MEN may need to hack off their mutton-chops, void their Van Dykes or part ways with their soul patch if they plan on effectively using a respirator to protect themselves from being infected by the deadly coronavirus.

Newly released information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US said facial hair can interact with protective respiratory devices.

A detailed graphic released by the agency shows the how different types of facial hair can conflict with potentially lifesaving respirators. The information was released in the US as the world tries to respond to the spread of the virus.

 

Some beards can now pose a risk. Picture: NY Post
Some beards can now pose a risk. Picture: NY Post

Read more: Follow our coronavirus updates

Handlebar, walrus, and Zorro moustaches are fine, but the CDC says folks may need to lose their Fu Manchus, Dalis, and Garibaldis because they could prevent respirators from making a seal on wearers' faces.

And while a clean-shaven face is OK, stubble could cause trouble, the agency warned.

Standard beards and chops are also risky, as the hair could come in contact with a respirator's exhalation valve, reducing their effectiveness, the graphic said.

Goatees are good to go - but only if a mask-wearer's chin hair doesn't cross the seal.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
beards cdc coronavirus disease facial hair

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM

      Top Stories

        CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: No thought in Maclean Hospital changes

        premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: No thought in Maclean Hospital changes

        Opinion ‘The hospital is a shining light of the community ... I can’t help but think that the Northern NSW Local Health District is trying to snuff that light out’

        Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        premium_icon Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

        News Have Yamba residents got their wish to be traffic light-free after a fiery Clarence...

        DEX FILES: Say no to Maclean levee wall!

        DEX FILES: Say no to Maclean levee wall!

        News “Few days inconvenience” by flood not worth destroying the view over

        GALLERY: Elton John lights up the night

        premium_icon GALLERY: Elton John lights up the night

        News Elton John performs at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.