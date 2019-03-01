Meninga doubles down on commitment to the region

Mal Meninga is seen posing for a photograph at the Titans High Performance Centre on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Mr Meninga, who is the current Australian team coach has joined the Gold Coast Titans NRL club as their head of performance and culture. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Origin icon Mal Meninga has further pushed the Gold Coast Titans' commitment to junior rugby league players in the Northern Rivers this week.

The rugby league Immortal joined the Titans in the off-season as head of performance and culture at the club and has already had an immediate impact in his role.

Meninga spoke with The Daily Examiner this week and said one of his priorities in the role would be to ensure junior players in the region knew there was a pathway.

"We want to change the wording and how we look at our footprint,” he said. "Yes we might be the Gold Coast Titans, but that is certainly not limited to just the Gold Coast.

"We signed an MOU to further our commitment to the Northern Rivers last season and we want to honour that. We want people over the border to know we are for them.”

The memorandum of understanding which was signed between the Gold Coast club and Country Rugby League in a historic move last season only firmed what was already a long-standing relationship between the NRL club and Group 1 and Group 18 junior leagues.

It also shored up a pathway for burgeoning juniors, as the Northern Rivers Andrew Johns Cup (under-16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under-18s) sides bear the Titans strip.

The Northern Rivers Titans will be back in action in round three of the Junior Country Championships as they host North Coast Bulldogs at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow.