Meninga: Titans playing ‘like schoolboys’

TITANS head of performance and culture Mal Meninga admits the players looked like schoolboys against the powerhouse Brisbane Broncos.

The Titans head of culture and performance, who watched Saturday night's game from the bench on the sideline at CBUS Stadium, has updated members on the eve of announcing a new coach.

The club is expected to confirm on Tuesday English-based Super League coach Justin Holbrook as the successor to Garth Brennan.

Meninga, who has played a key role in the appointment, has described the process as "exhaustive and exhausting".

"The process that the club has been through over the past few weeks has been extremely thorough, and it had to be for a decision that is so important to the future of the Titans," he said.

"We are fortunate to have good people here at the Titans, people whose only interest is in doing what is best for the club.

"And I am very happy that the Titans owners have put their confidence in those people to make the right choice about who will coach the Titans next year."

Titans Mal Meninga (left) and interim coach Luke Burt at the Broncos game. Picture: AAP.

Meninga said the next coach would take the playing group to "new levels of preparation and performance".

"The improvements needed in preparation and performance were evident in the first half against the Broncos on Saturday night," he said.

"The Titans were beaten up by the Broncos in the first 40 minutes. Their size and power made the Gold Coast look like schoolboys by comparison.

"It was a massive disappointment. But to the players' credit, they didn't throw in the towel. They came out in the second half and stuck with the Broncos. They showed a bit of character, and finished the second half 6-all with Brisbane."

Saint Helens head Coach Justin Holbrook. Picture: PA Images via Getty Images.

The Broncos boast one of the biggest forward packs in the NRL with young big boppers Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Jnr and David Fifita.

After an arm wrestle for the first 14 minutes, Broncos winger Corey Oates grabbed an intercept and raced 90m to score. In the next 16 minutes, the Broncos opened up a 22-0 lead.

Fans on rugby league Facebook sites have welcomed speculation that Holbrook will get the nod given his win percentage at St Helens is 78 per cent.

But many have said a coach alone cannot lift the Titans, currently the NRL's wooden spooners, and the playing roster needs to improve.

