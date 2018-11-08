Menu
Mal Meninga at the Titans High Performance Centre. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Meninga reveals goal behind Titans move

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
8th Nov 2018 7:31 AM
RUGBY league Immortal Mal Meninga wants to not only help the Titans find their own identity within the NRL, but make them as strong a force as the Broncos and Cowboys.

Meninga was unveiled as the Gold Coast's head of performance and culture, in a move that is sure to boost the club on and off the field.

On a three-year contract, Meninga will take on a wide-ranging role as he seeks to help the Gold Coast push for a top eight finish in 2019 and build their standing within the local community.

Meninga, who will continue as Kangaroos coach and his duties with Fox Sports, said he was excited by the possibilities that lay ahead with the Titans.

He said his first task would be to talk with the current staff and playing group to find out what changes they wanted, but his ultimate goal was to make the Titans as strong as their Queensland counterparts in the Broncos and Cowboys.

"The Broncos are settled, the Cowboys are settled, so I'd love to use my experience, knowledge and love of the game to help a club out. The Gold Coast appealed to me," he said.

THREADS: new jersey marks next era for Broncos

"I believe we have the base here to (be as strong as the Broncos and Cowboys).

"We have passion at the top and some good people at the top, and they're building a really strong roster under a really good young coach.

"Things are heading in the right direction in my view and that's why I'm here. I want to help them take those steps forward."

Executive chairman Dennis Watt said Meninga had proven to be the "master at creating winning cultures" in his time with Queensland and Australia.

 

Titans coach Garth Brennan and Mal Meninga. Picture: Jerad Williams
Titans coach Garth Brennan and Mal Meninga. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Meninga said he would not be bringing the Queensland culture to the club, but instead help the Titans establish their own strong identity within the NRL.

"We have the Titans culture," he said.

"That's what I want to talk to them about. What is the Titans culture, who do the Titans represent, what do they represent and how are we going to do things?

"We have to build that. It's not about Queensland culture or Australian culture, it's about the Titans and what's best for the club and its community."

