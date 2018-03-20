Menu
There has been a confirmed case of meningococcal in Maclean
Meningococcal confirmed in Clarence Valley resident

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Mar 2018 8:45 AM

THE North Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed a Maclean resident has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The person has now been admitted to Lismore Base Hospital, and North Coast Public Health Unit assistant director Greg Bell said all close contacts of the person have been identified and given clearance antibiotics, with other contacts given information in regards to the disease.

The confirmed case is the second recorded in the Northern NSW Local Health District this year, after five confirmed cases were recorded across the state last year.

Mr Bell said meningococcal bacteria are not easily spread from person to person or by sharing drinks, food or cigarettes, and the bacteria do not survive well outside the human body.

"Close contacts generally include those who live in the same household, attend the same care group in childcare, or are sexual contacts of the ill person," he said.

"People in the same school class, sporting team, or casual social contacts of the ill person are considered lower-risk contacts."

Meningococcal disease is caused by a bacterial infection and can lead to serious illness. Anyone with symptoms is advised to see a doctor urgently.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease are non-specific but may include sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights, nausea and vomiting.

Grafton Daily Examiner
